Ewan McGregor’s Daughter, 22, Slams His New GF Mary Elizabeth Winstead: She’s A ‘Piece Of Trash’

Ouch! Clara McGregor, 22, is coming after her dad’s new girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 33, in a scathing comment on Instagram!

So, we’re going to guess that Clara McGregor isn’t a fan of her dad, Ewan McGregor‘s new girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 33. The 22-year-old slammed her dad’s GF of almost nine months on a fan page for the actress. “Most beautiful and talented woman on earth? (laughing faces) Oh man y’all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash (smiley face) x,” Clara wrote from her verified account on the picture of Mary Elizabeth. The bio of the fan account read, “Mary Elizabeth Winstead fan page, the most beautiful and talented actress on earth,” and it appears Clara’s comment was in response to that description.

Obviously, it isn’t much of a surprise Clara is beefing with her dad’s GF, as Ewan was caught kissing Mary Elizabeth back in October, when he was still married to Clara’s mom, Eve Mavrakis. Six months after the Fargo star was spotted kissing Mary Elizabeth, he filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, with whom he shares three kids, including Clara. A source confirmed to People that the couple had been separated since May 2017. However, Daily Mail reported that Clara and Ewan had a falling out after he and Mary Elizabeth were seen together, but just a few weeks ago at the end of June, the model took to Instagram to show them bonding. “Needed a tutorial on how to lock my bike. Thanks pop,” she wrote with a picture of her dad holding a bike lock.

Additionally, Ewan supported his daughter after she posed nude for a Playboy spread in April, and shared her aspirations to follow in her father’s footsteps to be an actress. “All throughout high school I really turned my back on acting. I said I was going to be a photographer, I’m going to be behind the lens. At 12-year-old, I moved to LA, which is all Hollywood and all I was asked is, ‘Are you going to do what your dad does?’ I was rebelling,” she revealed. “And then I got to college and asked myself, ‘Why are you being so stubborn about this?’ I wasn’t happy in the photo department so I transferred to the film studies department and then I took an acting class and fell in love with it.” Clara just graduated from NYU. We’ll have to wait and see how her dad feels about her recent comments about Mary Elizabeth!