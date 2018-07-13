‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Is a Go: Who Is Poised To Return From Series Cast?

It’s time to once again return to ‘Downton Abbey.’ The celebrated drama is getting a movie, so pour a cup of tea and find out which of your favorites are set to return.

Yes, it’s happening – the long-awaited Downton Abbey movie was given a green light on July 13, according to Variety. And, good news! The original main cast from the series has signed on board. Michelle Dockery, Dame Maggie Smith, and Hugh Bonneville will star, meaning that Lady Mary Crawley, Earl Robert Crawley and Countess Violet Crawley will be on the big-screen. Filming starts in September, and Brian Percival, who directed the original series’ pilot, will be behind the camera for the film. No word on a release date, but considering the film hasn’t been filmed, that makes sense. However, since fans have been waiting for a movie since the series ended in 2015, they afford to wait a little bit longer.

“When the television series drew to a close,” Gareth Neame, Carnival Films executive chairman (who will also produce the film) said, it was our dream to bring the millions of global fans a movie and now, after getting many stars aligned, we are shortly to go into production. Julian’s [Fellowes, who created the show] script charms, thrills and entertains and in Brian Percival’s hands we aim to deliver everything that one would hope for as ‘Downton’ comes to the big screen.”

“Since the series ended,” Peter Kujawksi, chairman of Focus Features, who will distribute the film with Universal Pictures, “fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter. We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen.” There was an announcement that the movie was supposed to start filming in September 2017, but it seems like this time, the show’s producers mean it.

Joanne Froggatt, who played Anna Bates on the show, celebrated the news online. “Delighted to announce we’re getting the band back together!” she tweeted, while Michelle Dockery also shared her joy online, saying that she was “thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Filming to commence this summer.”

Downton ran for six seasons on ITV in the United Kingdom and on PBS in the United States. It won three Golden Globes and 15 Emmys from 69 nominations, according to The Guardian. That made it the most nominated non-US television show in Emmy history. Is it possible that this movie could help win Downton an Oscar?