Trump Makes Major Royal Faux Pas While Meeting Queen Elizabeth: What Happened

Donald Trump finally met Queen Elizabeth II after months of grumbling, and it went just about as well as you’d expect. Yep, Trump made a royal faux pas! Here’s what happened at Windsor!

As a giant Trump-baby balloon roamed the streets of London, and the city erupted in massive protests, the real Donald Trump visited Windsor Palace on July 13 for his first official meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, along with first lady Melania Trump. The US president has been in Europe for several days, meeting with NATO leaders and arriving in England yesterday for dinner with Prime Minister Theresa May. The trip to Windsor Palace isn’t official state business, however, but rather a casual meeting between heads of state. Well, as casual as you can get when you’re coming face-to-face with the Queen of England.

The Trumps were greeted with traditional pomp and circumstance when they arrived at Windsor, with the queen’s guards marching and playing the US national anthem. The president and first lady greeted the queen with cordial handshakes, which she accepted with a beaming smile. But as they all stood together to listen to the national anthem, her facial expression turned grim….because Trump messed up, big time. Oops!

Trump made a MAJOR faux pas. As they strolled the grounds to make their way inside the castle, he walked in front of the queen — a big no-no. One must always let the queen lead the way. Actually, that’s just polite when interacting with any elderly woman, to be honest. At least Melania looked gorgeous for the meeting, giving off very Jackie O vibes in a smart, off-white skirt suit.

Trump gushed about how excited he was to meet the queen in an interview with The Sun beforehand. “She is a tremendous woman,” he said. “I really look forward to meeting her. I think she represents her country so well. If you think of it, for so many years she has represented her country, she has really never made a mistake. You don’t see, like, anything embarrassing. She is just an incredible woman.”

US ambassador to the UK Robert Wood Johnson told Sky News in June that meeting the queen was the highlight of Trump’s trip to the UK. “Putting his foot on British soil, it’s Job 1, it’s very important, very symbolic. … Meeting Her Majesty is the most important thing, because she’s the head of state, and from then on, it’ll be what the president wants to do.”

Queen Elizabeth II, who is now 92, has sat on the throne for 66 years. She has met every US president since since she became queen in 1952, except one: Lyndon B. Johnson. She also met Harry Truman in 1951 when she was still a princess.