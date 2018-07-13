Donald Trump Jr. Can’t Keep His Hands Off Kimberly Guilfoyle As They PDA On French Getaway

Donald Trump Jr. & his new girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle still have chemistry through the roof! Check out their latest PDA pics here!

It looks like there’s no trouble in Paradise with these two. While his father, President Donald Trump, is away on his UK trip, Donald Trump Jr. decided to fly to the South of France with his new girlfriend Kimberly Guifoyle. While the two were living it up at pool party Nikki Beach in St. Tropez on July 13, the two could not keep their hands off each other. Seriously, it was PDA Central over there. In fact, Donald Jr. was seen grabbing Kimberly by the waist while the two made out with one another underneath the wide brim of his straw hat. Check out the pics of their handsy PDA session right here!

Recently, Kimberly got a chance to meet Donald Jr.’s step-mother, Melania Trump, and the two apparently hit it off. “Melania and Kimberly instantly clicked the moment they met,” a source close to Melania told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They have a lot in common and get on incredibly well together. Both Melania and Kimberly started out modelling, and their sons are around the same age, so there was plenty for them to talk about, and Melania found Kimberly to be very genuine and sweet, as well as funny and very interesting. They really hit it off.”

Before that, Donald Jr. helped Kimberly during a fashion crisis. Kimberly had struggled with the skirt of her purple peplum dress, as it rode up on her during a car ride. However, Donald Jr. came to the rescue and helped her tug it down once they exited the vehicle. Luckily, he averted a huge wardrobe malfunction! We’ll keep you posted on any sightings of the new couple!