World Cup Final: Duje Caleta-Car, Ivan Rakitic & More Of Croatia’s Sexy Soccer Stars

They’re about to compete for the World Cup, and these men have won the hearts of soccer fans across the world. From Ivan Rakitic to Duje Caleta-Car, meet all the hunks from Croatia’s team.

Croatia takes on France in the final of the World Cup on July 15, making it to the championship game for the first time in the country’s history. Croatia also happens to be the second-smallest country to make it to the championship game. Croatia has a population of 4.171 million, and if they all look as good as these men, it might be time to consider moving. Or, perhaps a vacation to Zagreb to find a man who looks like Ivan Rakitić? The 30-year-old vice-captain is easy on the eyes, but he’s threatening to ruin his good face if his team wins.

When asked if he would get a World Cup tattoo if Croatia wins, he said, “No but I have space on my forehead. God willing, I’d sacrifice my forehead for a tattoo. I have plenty of space there – although I’d have to ask my wife to give the green light for such an idea.” That’s right – Ivan married Raquel Mauri in 2013. The couple welcomed their second daughter in May 2016.

While Ivan is a dad, some might call Andrej Kramarić, 27, a “daddy.” A similar term could be thrown at Vedran Ćorluka, 32, Mario Mandžukić, 32, or team captain, Luka Modrić, 32. If confidence is a turn-on, Luka is your perfect match. Following Croatia’s 2-1 victory over the heavily-favored England, the Real Madrid star had words for those who counted them out. “We showed again we were not tired,” he said, per the BBC. “We dominated the game physically, mentally, in all aspects. English journalists, pundits from television, they underestimated Croatia and that was a huge mistake. They should be more humble and respect more opponents. All these words from them we take, we were reading and we were saying, ‘OK, today we will see who will be tired‘.”

At 21, Duje Ćaleta-Car is the youngest member of the Croatian national soccer team. The Šibenik native plays for FC Red Bull Salzburg as part of the Austrian football association, and judging how some people have called him a “snack,” expect Duje to bring in a bunch more fans for the Red Bulls.