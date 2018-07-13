Kylie Jenner, Olivia Culpo & More Celebs Looking Sexy While Relaxing On Lounge Chairs

If we could be anywhere right now, we’d probably be lying on the beach. Celebs like Kylie Jenner and Olivia Culpo would likely agree since they love sharing pics of themselves lying out on lounge chairs by the water.

There’s no greater feeling that laying your towel down on a lounge chair, plopping down by the pool, and spending the next five hours soaking up the sun while sipping on a cold drink. Whether you’re on vacation in the Caribbean or hanging out by your backyard pool, we can all embrace the joy that is relaxing on a pool chair. Even celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna have hung out with friends or taken a nap while lounging out by the water.

To kick start this fine July weekend, we decided to round up a bunch of photos of stars celebrating summer by chilling on lounge chairs. Olivia Culpo got a head start on us this week when she posted a photo on Instagram of her sitting on a turquoise chaise. “Vitamin C, vitamin D, + @calzedonia,” she captioned the pic of her in her Calzedonia bikini. She wore a cute red and white striped swimsuit which she paired with some white-rim sunglasses and an orange colored drink.

Another star who seems to spend more time on lounge chairs than anywhere else is Kourtney Kardashian. The mom-of-three has been on numerous vacations this year, which means tons of opportunities to sit out on the beach. In May, Kourt hit up a beach, and brought her kids along for the phone. In one photo shared on her Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star could be seen hanging out on a lounge chair in a black bikini while looking out at the ocean. The caption revealed that the photo was taken by her 8-year-old son Mason Disick. Love it!

