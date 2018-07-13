Billy Bush’s Wife Sydney Files For Divorce After Nearly 20 Years Of Marriage

It’s official, Billy Bush’s marriage to wife Sydney Davis is over. She filed divorce documents citing irreconcilable differences after separating from him 10 months ago.

Billy Bush‘s nearly 20 year marriage to wife Sydney Davis is coming to an end. According to TMZ, she filed paperwork asking for a divorce as well as primary physical custody of their two youngest children, 13-year-old Lillie and 17-year-old Mary. Their eldest daughter Josie is already an adult. The site says that per the documents, Billy would get visitation with their kids. Sydney and Billy separated in Sept. 2017, nearly a year after he lost his sweet gig on The Today Show. That came after a 2005 Access Hollywood audiotape leaked in Oct. 2016 of him joking with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump where the tycoon bragged about how he could grab women “by the p***y,” while Billy laughed along. It ended up tanking Billy’s career, while Trump went on to win the 2016 presidential election less than a month later.

In Sept. of 2017, Billy’s lawyer confirmed the separation to Page Six but said that the couple was on a “short term break.” His rep told the publication, “It is not true that Billy’s wife has left him. After almost 20 years of marriage, they have separated for the moment to evaluate their life together. They love each other and their children deeply and are committed to a bright future.” There had been speculation that Billy’s offensive Access Hollywood outtakes with Trump had left Sydney furious and humiliated, and helped lead to the collapse of their union.

Billy was fired from his multimillion dollar hosting gig on The Today Show following the tape’s release. He ended up getting a $10 million payout from NBC, and TMZ reports that Sydney definitely is asking for spousal support in her documents. The 46-year-old’s once red-hot career came to a screeching halt after the tape dropped and despite going on an apology tour in Dec. of 2017, he has not landed another hosting job since.