Ariana Grande Rules The Entire Universe In Her Empowering ‘God Is A Woman’ Video

Ariana Grande has done it again! The singer released the visual for ‘God Is A Woman,’ and it’s breathtaking! Check it out here!

It’s no wonder Ariana Grande, 25, decided on the name Sweetener for her upcoming album because it’s filled with goodies. On July 13, Ariana released the music video for her exceptional track “God Is A Woman,” and we’re so here for it! I mean, we had a feeling the visual would be epic after Ariana explained the themes of the song are “sexual female empowerment & how woman are literally everything & the universe is inside of us tbh.”

Of course, the queen did not disappoint. The visual definitely had some majorly sexual tones to it. There are scenes where Ari is lying naked in a murky liquid while covered in paint. She really drives home the idea that “God is a woman” by dancing around in the universe, climbing down a tower made of other versions of herself and blooming into a pregnant woman surrounded by cartoon flowers. She ends the video by posing as God in an all-woman replica of Michelangelo‘s “The Creation of Adam.” We’re obsessed!

The music video comes just a week after the release of Nicki Minaj’s “Bed” featuring Ariana. And, just like “God Is A Woman,” “Bed” is just as sexy. In the clip, Ariana and Nicki can be seen fooling around in a pool filled with bubble bath. It gets pretty wet and wild. But, that’s not all. At the end, the ladies are greeted by Odell Beckham Jr. and another handsome gentleman.

Outside of music and her blossoming romance with fiance Pete Davidson, 24, Ariana is turning heads with her cover of the August 2018 issue of Elle magazine. The singer, who’s known for her signature ponytail, looked completely different in a platinum blonde, waist-length wig. However, it’s clear the ponytail will always have her heart as she says her favorite style is “the high, sleek, dark one.” Nevertheless, we couldn’t be happier for Ariana and all of her success. Sweetener will officially drop on August 17.