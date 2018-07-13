As if you didn’t already know. One week ahead of schedule, Ariana Grande released the next single from her upcoming record, sharing the good news with everyone: that ‘God Is A Woman.’

Who says Friday the 13th is bad luck? For fans of Ariana Grande, 25, the holiday will forever be known as the day she blessed them with the good word of “God Is A Woman.” Initially set for July 20, Ariana decided to release the second official single from her highly anticipated record, Sweetener, one week early. Arianators were certainly grateful, as “God Is A Woman” was as like a gift from heaven, brought down to be shared among the world. The song has a deep sensual bass beat and is slower paced than her previous single “No Tears Left To Cry,” but as usual Ariana delivers soaring vocal chops, especially her falsettos at the end.

Ahead of the song’s release, Ariana seemed to tease the song’s lyrics on her very active Twitter account (seriously, if you ever need a boost, read Ariana’s lovely interaction with her fans. It’s better than any kind of other anti-depressant.) “you ….. love it how i move you, love it how i touch you my one / when all is said n done, you’ll believe god is a woman / and i….. feel it after miiiiidnight, a feelin that u cant fight / …. it lingers when we’re done, you’ll believe god is a woman.” Amazon Prime users also got a sneak peek at the song, as she performed it at a New York concert that was steamed for customers, per Fader.

Ariana first announced that “God Is A Woman” would be Sweetener’s second single on June 27. The album’s first single, “No Tears Left To Cry,” was released on April 20 (yes, 4/20). Ariana then shared “Raindrops” on June 26, which happened to be her 25th birthday. Now, she put out “God Is A Woman” on Friday the 13th, continuing the trend of releasing singles on themed days. While that seems a bit cutesy, the subject matter behind “GIAW” is sincere, as she explained the song’s about “sexual female empowerment & how women are literally everything & the universe is inside of us,” according to Billboard.

Prior to “God Is A Woman,” Ariana shared her collaboration with Nicki Minaj, “The Light Is Coming,” on June 20, but the song is not an official single. It’s still a banger, as critics called it a “serious dance floor filler.” (Ariana returned the favor, appearing on Nicki’s song, “Bed.”)Sweetener is due for an August 17 release. Will Ariana Grande drop the album early like she did with “God Is A Woman,” or will she keep the devoted waiting?