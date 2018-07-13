’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff Preview: Annie Shocks David With A Confession — ‘I’m Not Happy’

Could this be the end for Annie and David? In our EXCLUSIVE preview of the new ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ episode, Annie admits she wants to move back to Thailand and not stay with in America!

Things aren’t looking too good for Annie, 25, and David, 49. They’re being forced out of their home in this week’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and that fact has Annie reevaluating everything. David believes they’ll be moving into the storage facility, which he says is “not the ideal position, but it takes the pressure off right now.” However, Annie might not be going with him. She is not happy about the idea of living in a storage facility, especially since it has no water or kitchen. She reveals to David that she’s thinking of leaving him and moving back to Thailand.

“It’s not just I’m not happy here, but I miss my country,” Annie says. “This apartment, for me, is not okay. And our life feels so sh*tty right now. If David cannot keep me happy, I just think maybe it’s better for me to be by myself.” David is not ready to give up on their relationship. “But I’m not happy here,” Annie stress. “It not work for me. So you can move in there, but I will move to Thailand. I don’t want to stay with you.” Will these two be able to make it work?

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC. Catch up on full episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app. In addition, season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will be premiering Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on TLC. 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? season 2 is currently available to stream on TLC GO. 90 Day Fiancé fans, there’s no way you’re not satisfied with all this content!