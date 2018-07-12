‘Fortnite’ Season 5: 5 Things To Know About The New Edition Of The Popular Video Game

Forget binging a Netflix show, it’s all about playing ‘Fortnite’ season 5 these days. Here’s what you need to know about the latest version of the game the world is obsessed with!

1. Fortnite season 5 is now available. Season 5 of the hit game dropped on July 12. After a brief downtime, the new version of the game went live and now everyone is playing. “Worlds collide in Season 5!” the official Fortnite Twitter page tweeted. “A viking ship, desert outpost, and ancient statues have appeared all over the island, changing the world of Fortnite. Hop in an ATK with your squad and uncover all new mysteries and locations.” The season 5 Battle Pass will run through Sept. 25. Guess we won’t be seeing Drake for a while! He’s a huge fan!

2. Season 5 brings new areas on the map. The game made major updates, including three new locations. There’s a new California desert biome that’s taken over a section of the map, according to our sister site Variety. Two other locations include Paradise Palms and Lazy Links.

2. Fortnite is making game-changing moves in season 5. The season 5 free pass will “open up the first three challenges of every week to free players,” according to Polygon. The season 5 Battle Pass is available for purchase for the entire season. It costs 950 V-Bucks.

3. The week 1 challenges are pretty sick. The challenges include deal damage with SMGS to opponents, search a Supply Llama, Clinger, Stink Bomb or Grenade eliminations, search chests in Snobby Shores, search floating Lightning Bolts, follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels, and eliminate opponents in Retail Row, according to Forbes.

5. There’s also new skins! Huntress, Drift, Redline, Sun Strider, Sledgehammer, Rook, and Ragnarok are the new skins, according to Us Gamer.