Wendy Williams Calls Out Cardi B For Giving Baby A ‘K’ Name Like Kardashians On Show

Wendy Williams has always been a fan of Cardi B, but, she’s not digging the ‘K’ name the rapper gave her newborn, Kulture! And, we all know the famous family responsible for the ‘K’ craze… Here’s what Wendy had to say!

When Cardi B, 25, named her baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, after giving birth on July 10, many were surprised by the highly anticipated moniker. And, then there was Wendy Williams, 53, who wasn’t a fan of the name’s first letter, “K”. While the talk show host did admit that she liked the name Kulture, it was the famous “K,” which she seemed to imply that her disdain was due to the fact that the Kardashian family is known for putting the “K” twist on their family member’s names. “As far as names go, I like Kulture,” Wendy admitted to her studio audience, despite her “Hot Topics” staff disliking the name on July 12. “I just wish she didn’t do it with a ‘K,'” she said, later suggesting that Cardi should’ve named her baby Kulture, with a “C”.

Although Cardi and Offset, 26, didn’t provide a formal explanation of the meaning behind their baby girl’s name, there are a few connections you can piece together. “Culture,” (with their choice being “K”ulture) is a widely known word. The dictionary meaning of culture reads: “The arts and other manifestations of human intellectual achievement regarded collectively,” which is pretty impressive to have that behind your name. Also, “Culture” is the name of Migos‘ second and third studio albums (Culture I and Culture II). The baby’s middle name is actually a tribute to her father, Offset, whose real name is “Kiari”.

Cardi actually admitted Offset is the one who named their baby. Her confession actually came months before she gave birth, when she told Ellen DeGeneres, 60, “My dude named the baby… I really like the name.”

The rapper took to Instagram to reveal that she had given birth on July 11. However, the actual birth took place on July 10. She made the announcement accompanied by a alongside a nude maternity photo, which showed her bare body in a chair, surrounded by colorful bouquets of flowers.

The baby girl is the first child for Cardi B and the fourth for Offset, who has three children from previous relationships.

The birth of their daughter came just two weeks after Cardi confirmed that she and Offset secretly tied the knot in September 2017. “Well now since you lil [nosy] f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” she tweeted on June 25, after major speculation that they secretly wed. Cardi confirmed her pregnancy (again, after major speculation), during her first-ever performance on Saturday Night Live back in early April 2018.