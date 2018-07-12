Emmy Nominations: Watch Live Stream Of The 2018 Announcement

You know you don’t want to miss the moment your favorite shows and stars are nominated for Emmys, so watch the live stream of the 2018 announcement right here, right now!

The Emmys are right around the corner. The 70th annual Emmy Awards will air September 17 on NBC. The Handmaid’s Tale star Samira Wiley and New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold were on hand to announce the nominations to the world on July 12 from the Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center. Starting at 11:20 AM ET, you can watch the nominations here and live on the official Emmys website, YouTube, and Facebook pages!

“It has been another exceptional year in television marked by extraordinary storytelling from a wealth of diverse and innovative content creators,” Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington said in a statement. “We are pleased to have these two talented performers join us to announce this year’s Emmy nominees and to celebrate television excellence.”

The 2018 Emmys will be hosted by Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che. This is the first time either of the stars have hosted the show, which is also being executive produced by Lorne Michaels. The two Weekend Update co-hosts are set to return to SNL for season 44 in fall 2018.

Over the past year, television has been elevated to a whole new level. Westworld returned for its epic second season, as well as The Handmaid’s Tale.New series Killing Eve took TV by storm, anchored by incredible performances by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. Glee’s Darren Criss took a dark turn playing serial killer Andrew Cunanan in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. While Game of Thrones didn’t air its final season this year, season 7 is eligible for Emmys! Stay tuned for more Emmys coverage as the air date nears!