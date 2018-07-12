Vanessa Hudgens: 5 Sexy Swimsuits She Wore On Her Epic Beach Vacation — Pics From Her Trip

Vanessa Hudgens is in paradise, on a beach vacation in Turks & Caicos, and not only is she showing off the beautiful scenery, but also her bikini body! See 10 sexy pics from her trip below!

It seems like Vanessa Hudgens hasn’t stopped smiling in the past four days. She’s at a “luxury beach resort in the Caribbean Island of Providenciales, Turks and Caicos” called Amanyara. Sisters Kim & Kourtney Kardashian actually vacationed at the same place back in April. The resort is beautiful, surrounded by turquoise waters, and Vanessa made the most of the locale for some amazing Instagram pics showing off her island wear!

On the first day, Vanessa wore a cute red and white polka dot bikini and posed in the sand, writing, “This is my happy place @amanyara_resort @aman and I also went snorkeling so naturally I have a line on my forehead lol.” For “Another day in paradise,” she rocked a black and white gingham suit by Onia, and a hat by Lack of Color. On the third day, she rocked a sweet and sassy suit by Zimmerman with girly bows for straps! For the last day, she wore a stunning black one piece suit with a high-cut bottom.

She accessorized with a headpiece from Jennifer Behr. See all of her gorgeous bathing suits and pretty vacation photos in the gallery attached above!