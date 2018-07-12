Tyga: Why He’s Furious Over Kylie Jenner Controversial Billionaire Forbes Cover

Tyga was still Kylie Jenner’s main man when she launched her cosmetics empire. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why he’s pissed about Forbes naming her as the youngest self-made billionaire.

Shoulda woulda coulda. Tyga, 28, was still Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend when the now 20-year-old launched her lip kit collection in November of 2015. Now her cosmetics line is worth nearly a billion dollars by momager Kris Jenner‘s estimates to Forbes magazine. T-Raww is kicking himself for letting his longtime GF get away as she rode her wave to riches. “Tyga is furious over Kylie’s billion dollar Forbes cover. His anger is mostly with himself for not making things work with Kylie who is now super rich and successful. Tyga has struggled with finances over the years, but he never had it as easy as when he was with Kylie and he misses the luxurious lifestyle they shared. He misses their life together, especially now that she is practically a billionaire,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Per Kris’ claims, Kylie’s cosmetics empire is worth $900 million and she is on her way to becoming the youngest “self-made” billionaire when she turns 21 in August. The Forbes cover featuring the reality star drew a ton of criticism, with even dictionary.com calling out the “self-made” claim. Kylie was born into a life of wealth and privilege with celebrity parents and had resources many people could only dream of having access to. She claims that she used $250K she earned from Keeping Up With The Kardashians and modeling jobs to start her company.

“Tyga helped encourage Kylie over the years, while they were together, and thinks a lot of her success is because of his advice, love and support. He is mad they are no longer together because he feels he should be able to enjoy that billion dollars too…he helped her get it all,” our insider adds. Tyga did have it pretty sweet when he was with Kylie. She would gift him with expensive sports cars, they would fly everywhere on private jets and he got to live large like the Kar-Jenner clan is known for. Kylie even threw lavish birthday parties for Tyga’s son King Cairo, 5. His life with her was pretty sweet.