Penelope, Dream, Saint & True’s Playdate Proves ‘KUWTK: Next Generation’ Would Totally Work

True Thompson is totally beloved by the rest of the Kardashian kids, as Khloe K. proved on Snapchat. Watch their adorable playdate here!

The Kardashians are all about family, and that extends to the youngest generation. New mom Khloe Kardashian shared the cutest videos on Snapchat of her three-month-old daughter, True Thompson, at a fun class with her older cousins. In the two videos, little true is playing with Dream Kardashian (Rob‘s daughter), Penelope Disick (Kourtney‘s daughter), and Saint West (Kim‘s son). It’s all so sweet! It’s safe to say that when their famous parents are finally ready to leave the reality show game, Keeping Up With The Kardashians can live on with their kids! You know we’ll all still be watching.

Khloe recorded their sweet little playdate, showing the kids having a blast as they throw inflatable balls around the room. Well, True’s still too young for the fun; she’s at that stage where she’s still pretty much a cute little blob. But she looks so happy while being held by six-year-old Penelope. What a precious moment! Khloe hilariously captioned the video, “Baby class is poppin!!!!”

True had plenty of cousin time that day! Auntie Kourt posted her own Snapchat video that showed Mason Disick, 8, playing with the baby.