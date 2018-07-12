TBH, it doesn’t matter what you think of Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy — you have to take a look at this sweet moment with his little one. It’s going to melt your heart, no matter what!

Say what you want about his basketball career and his faithfulness to Khloe Kardashian, but Tristan Thompson, 27, looks like he’s got fatherhood on lock! He and Khloe welcomed baby True Thompson to the world on April 12 and the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been (slowly) changing our minds about him ever since. And with the Snapchat Khloe just shared of him and his baby girl, dare we say we’re even warming up to him? Never thought we’d see the day, but this video is just that cute. While it starts with Tristan shaking his hips from behind, looking like he’s dancing all by himself, it quickly becomes clear that he’s got teeny baby True in his arms. Aw! Not only is Tristan swaying side to side with True, but he’s holding onto her hand and can be heard saying, “Do a little dance, baby.”

Maybe this is the beginning of a new era for Tristan? After he was caught cheating on Khloe right before she gave birth to their baby, fans thought she was crazy for not dumping him on the spot. But she was determined to work on their relationship, and that risk seems to already be paying off. “Khloe feels she made the right decision on giving Tristan another shot because she feels that he has stepped up big time and he is a great father and now much better of a person to be in a relationship with,” a source close to the Kardashian sis EXCLUSIVELY told Hollywoodlife.com. “She feels like he needed the wake up call of being caught to change his ways and she has begun to trust him again. She feels that things are very positive between the two and that it will continue because they are now in a stronger relationship because of all the infidelity.”

That’s what we like to hear! We honestly wish this growing fam the best of the best, and this sweet snap of Tristan and True is surely a good sign. We knew that True and her momma were super close and super cute — remember when Khloe talked about how anxious she was about heading back to work? — but we had no idea this daddy-daughter bond was going so strong.

It’s obvious True’s parents have a lot of love for her. She’s one lucky little girl, if you ask us!