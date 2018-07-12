Travis Scott Turned On By Kylie Jenner’s Billionaire Success & Is ‘Ready To Propose’ ASAP

Travis Scott has nearly a billion reasons to want to marry baby mama Kylie Jenner. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s ready to propose to his wildly wealthy billionaire girlfriend.

Who wouldn’t want to marry a billionaire? Travis Scott has the chance now that Forbes has declared that his 20-year-old baby mama Kylie Jenner‘s cosmetics empire is worth north of $900 million and growing. The 27-year-old already tweeted about how incredibly proud he was of Kylie’s incredible business success and how he wants to put a ring on her. “Travis is overwhelmed with emotion about Kylie’s amazing success. He is really proud of her and can’t believe how she has made so much money in such a short amount of time. He finds her success sexy, a real turn on and he now is thinking of popping the question to his baby mama ASAP,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kim Kardashian‘s estimated $350 million fortune. “He loves Kylie and now that she is practically a billionaire he would love to lock her down for good,” our insider adds. While Travis has a wildly successful rap career, weathlygorilla.com projected that as of 2018 his net worth is just $8 million. At least he can be reassumed that Kylie isn’t with him for money, as her net worth is higher than any member of the Kar-Jenner clan, including sister‘s estimated $350 million fortune.