Travis Scott Turned On By Kylie Jenner’s Billionaire Success & Is ‘Ready To Propose’ ASAP
Travis Scott has nearly a billion reasons to want to marry baby mama Kylie Jenner. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s ready to propose to his wildly wealthy billionaire girlfriend.
Who wouldn’t want to marry a billionaire? Travis Scott has the chance now that Forbes has declared that his 20-year-old baby mama Kylie Jenner‘s cosmetics empire is worth north of $900 million and growing. The 27-year-old already tweeted about how incredibly proud he was of Kylie’s incredible business success and how he wants to put a ring on her. “Travis is overwhelmed with emotion about Kylie’s amazing success. He is really proud of her and can’t believe how she has made so much money in such a short amount of time. He finds her success sexy, a real turn on and he now is thinking of popping the question to his baby mama ASAP,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
“He loves Kylie and now that she is practically a billionaire he would love to lock her down for good,” our insider adds. While Travis has a wildly successful rap career, weathlygorilla.com projected that as of 2018 his net worth is just $8 million. At least he can be reassumed that Kylie isn’t with him for money, as her net worth is higher than any member of the Kar-Jenner clan, including sister Kim Kardashian‘s estimated $350 million fortune.
It would be totally natural that Travis would want to marry Kylie, as they’ve been together over a year and share five-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. Travis was already with her when our sister site Women’s Wear Daily called her a “billion dollar baby” in August of 2016, reporting that in the 18 months since launching Kylie Cosmetics the company had moved over $420 million in product. Even with all those bucks, Travis is still the gentleman in his relationship with Kylie. He paid for a pizza lunch date while the couple was visiting his hometown of Houston in Oct. of 2017. We know Kylie loves wearing blingy diamond jewelry, as evidenced by the massive rock of a promise ring that her ex Tyga once gave to her. She’d probably love the real thing from her baby daddy!