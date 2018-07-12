Tiny Harris Planning To ‘Get Wild’ In Atlanta For Her Birthday — Will T.I. Be At Her Big Party?

Tiny’s gearing up to party hard for her 43rd birthday, and we’ve learned exclusively who’s coming to the party! Is T.I. on the list?

It’s unclear if Tiny‘s birthday party is strictly no boys allowed, but there’s one dude who’s definitely not invited: T.I. One of Tiny’s friends tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Xscape singer wants her birthday celebration in Atlanta on July 13 to be a drama-free zone. And that can’t happen if her husband is there while they’re fighting. “Tiny’s celebrating her birthday on Friday night in Atlanta and T.I.’s not going. Tiny wants to be with her friends and turn up with no drama so she’s happy Tip won’t be there. She’s having an official party at a club but she’s planning to hit up some other spots too. Tiny plans to get wild on her birthday and party all night — without T.I.” the source told us.

This isn’t confirmation that she and T.I. are done, though. “Don’t get me wrong; she’s not over him, but her mind is on celebrating her birthday and all her blessings in life,” her friend said. T.I. does have some groveling to do. He was caught slapping Asia’h Epperson‘s butt backstage at a concert stop in Indiana, and things have been frosty between the married couple since. Don’t forget that he was already on thin ice after allegedly cheating on her with Bernice Burgos last year!

He’s a man with a plan, though. Even if he’s not invited to her party, he’s still going all out for her birthday. “T.I. has dropped some big hints about having a major surprise planned for Saturday, which is her actually birthday (July 14),” Tiny’s friend said. “Tiny is trying to play it off like she doesn’t care but all her friends can tell she’s excited and happy that he’s got something up his sleeve. Last year, he surprised her with a trip to St. Lucia so it’s going to be hard to top that. But if anyone can do it, it’s T.I.”