Stormy Daniels Arrested At Strip Club After Allegedly Allowing Customer To Touch Her On Stage

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly slept with Donald Trump, has been arrested at a strip club in Ohio after touching customers during her routine. Here’s everything we know.

UPDATE: Stormy Daniels was charged with three misdemeanor counts of sexually-oriented-business employee touching a patron. Michael Avenatti says that she will plead “not guilty” to all three charges. Her arraignment is scheduled for 9:30am on July 13. You can see Stormy’s mug shot HERE.

Stormy Daniels, 39, was arrested in Columbus, Ohio on July 11 while performing at Sirens strip club. “Just rcvd word that my client @StormyDaniels was arrested in Columbus Ohio wile performing the same act she has performed across the nation at nearly a hundred strip clubs. This was a setup & politically motivated. It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges,” Stormy’s lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted. The porn star, who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 while he was married to Melania Trump, was reportedly taken into custody for behaving inappropriately while on stage.

“She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be high priorities!!! #SetUp” Michael continued. Stormy’s lawyer also told NBC news that he was informed that there were multiple undercover cops at Stormy’s show, and after the customer approached her on stage, the officers arrested her on the spot.

Although Stormy was touched in a “non-sexual” way, the Ohio law prohibits anyone who isn’t a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer. Stormy was taken into police custody on July 12, and is expected to face a misdemeanor charge. Hours before her performance, Stormy retweeted a promotional flyer from the club, which can be seen below.

Stormy is suing POTUS for defamation after he tweeted “A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total can job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools!” His tweet implies that Stormy lied about being threatened (by the man in the sketch) over their alleged affair. “Mr. Trump’s statements falsely attacks the veracity of Ms. Clifford’s account of the threatening incident that took place in 2011,” the lawsuit states, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

