Stormy Daniels: Police Chief Embarrassingly Admits Arrest Was ‘Mistake’

Whoops! Columbus, Ohio’s police chief is openly admitting that Stormy Daniels’ strip club arrest was a ‘mistake.’ We’ve got her statement revealing that the officers’ actions are being reviewed and if Stormy was set up.

Not only have all charges against Stormy Daniels been dropped in her strip club arrest case on July 11, the Columbus, OH Chief of Police Kim Jacobs has admitted that her officers made a mistake in the arrest. “While the presence of Vice officers at this establishment is reasonable, the motivations behind the officers’ actions will be reviewed internally,” she said in a July 12 statement. She also said “Nevertheless a mistake was made and I accept full responsibility.” Stormy, 39, was taken into custody for allegedly letting three undercover vice officers touch her in a non-sexual manner during her performance at Sirens gentleman’s club.

Jacobs claimed that her officers do their work in “an impartial manner” but Stormy and her lawyer Michael Avenatti called foul. They believe she was targeted because she accused President Donald Trump‘s former personal lawyer of paying her $133K days before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged 2006 affair with the married tycoon. She’s also sued POTUS for defamation after he called her accusations a “con job.” Apparently the “no touching” by customers rule only applies to regular nightly strip club workers in Columbus and not featured guests, which Stormy was. The former porn star has vowed to go back onstage at Sirens on July 12 as part of her two night engagement.

“I’ll be going onstage tonight at Sirens in Columbus to perform for my fans and register voters as planned. Can’t stop the storm,” she tweeted ahead of the performance. She added, “Saddened to hear the other 2 dancers arrested with me last night did not have their charges dropped. All tips from my stage performance tonight at Sirens in Columbus will go towards their legal fees. Come support the working women of this city.”

Statement from Chief Kim Jacobs in reference to this morning's media release:

Vice personnel are responsible for enforcing laws regulating alcohol sales,

after-hours clubs, massage parlors, human trafficking, nuisance properties

among other serious violations of law… pic.twitter.com/7fJFMuQATk — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) July 12, 2018

Avenatti took to Twitter to thank the Chief for her contrition. However he added that the social media accounts of the arresting detectives seems to have pro-Trump messages and he wants an investigation. “We appreciate Chief Kim Jacobs’s statement relating to the improper arrest. However, we demand a full and OPEN investigation into the conduct of the officers, including an examination of their social media accounts (some of which were mysteriously taken down earlier today)…” he wrote.

The attorney added, “Certain of these accounts appear to have been very pro-Trump. In the event it is discovered that my client was targeted & arrested because of our opposition to Mr. Trump, the resulting lawsuit & action will be swift and devastating. That is not a threat. It is a promise.” He also said that there was going to be a change of plans in Stormy’s performance and that she was looking for a different venue to perform at in Columbus, although she hasn’t confirmed that information herself yet.