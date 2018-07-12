Shawn Mendes Blindsided By Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement — How He Really Feels, Says Source

Shawn Mendes, like all of us, was ‘blindsided’ after finding out that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got engaged after a month of dating. Here’s how he feels about it, according to an insider.

We’ve all had a bit of time now to adjust to the fact that Hailey Baldwin, 21, and Justin Bieber, 24, are engaged. But we can admit that the initial news did come as quite a shock, and Shawn Mendes, 19, can relate. We heard that he was pretty surprised when he found out his rumored former fling happily accepted a marriage proposal from someone else.

“Shawn was totally blindsided by the news of Hailey’s engagement,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He definitely didn’t get any warning from her that it had happened.” Did anyone? Luckily, there’s no hard feelings between the pair. “He’s not bitter,” the insider adds. “He thinks the world of Hailey and is really happy for her.”

The “Mercy” hitmaker also thinks the model found a great partner in Justin. “He’s always idolized Justin. He was one of his biggest inspirations to start making music,” our source continues. “Shawn thinks Hailey and Justin make an awesome couple. If they asked him, he’d definitely play at their wedding.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve been provided insight into Shawn’s thoughts on the couple. Before the “Sorry” crooner popped the question in the Bahamas, Shawn was asked for his opinion on the couple’s relationship by Canada’s ETALK. “I think that’s awesome,” he explained in the June 18 interview. “I love them both. They’re both really awesome people.” Isn’t he the sweetest?

The Canadian heartthrob also talked about how flattered he was when people would compare him to JB early on in his career. “When I first started out, everybody was like, ‘Oh, how do you feel being compared to Justin?’ I was like, ‘What do you mean, how do I feel?’ That’s the best thing anyone could say to me. He’s the man.”