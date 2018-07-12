Sacha Baron Cohen Gives Perfect Response To Sarah Palin’s Claim He Tricked Her Into Interview

Sarah Palin’s got it all wrong, according to Sacha Baron Cohen! The British comedian just clapped back at Sarah’s claim he tricked her into believing he was a disabled veteran. Get all the details here!

There are two sides to every story, and Sacha Baron Cohen, 46, is here to clear the air on what really happened when he interviewed Sarah Palin, 54, for his upcoming show Who Is America? On July 10, Sarah took to Facebook to publicly shame Sacha for pranking her. “Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now?” she wrote. Sarah then went on to explain that Sacha “had heavily disguised himself as a disabled US Veteran, fake wheelchair and all,” in order to trick her into believing she was honoring veterans for a historical documentary. However, Sacha is vehemently denying her accusations.

In a letter obtained by TMZ, Sacha a.k.a. Dr. Ruddick (the character Sarah claims was dressed as a Vet) addressed Sarah by saying “I did NOT say I was a war Vet. I was in the service– not military, but United Parcel… and I only fought for my country once– when I shot a Mexican who came onto my property.” He also said “I have always admired you for telling the truth about Obama’s birth certificate and the location of Russia. But ma’am, I do believe you have been hit by a bullshit grenade and are now bleedin’ FAKE NEWS,” Sacha wrote referencing the 2013 SNL skit in which Tina Fey joked that Sarah said “I can see Russia from my house,” the uproar over whether or not President Obama was a U.S. citizen, and of course Donald Trump’s idea that the media spews lies.

“I DEMAND an APOLOGY,” Sacha ended the letter. Nevertheless, it’s clear Sacha is unbothered by Sarah’s diss and we wouldn’t be surprised if he decided to troll her again. Who Is America? premieres July 15 on Showtime at 10 PM EDT/PDT. We can’t wait to tune in!