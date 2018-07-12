Nicki Minaj Won’t ‘Kiss’ Cardi B’s ‘Butt With Baby Gifts’ – Why Pal Says Their Feud Is Far From Over

It turns out Nicki Minaj did not send Cardi B a congratulatory gift basket for new baby daughter Kulture. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why their feud is still ongoing and how Nicki won’t kiss up to Cardi.

Reports that Nicki Minaj gifted arch-enemy Cardi B with a basket full of high-end baby products turned out to be false. The two ladies are still feuding and not even the birth of Cardi’s daughter Kulture on July 10 is going to put a stop to it. “Nicki has no plans on congratulating Cardi anytime soon on her new baby with Offset. Nicki has mixed emotions about her relationship with Cardi, things are complicated and at times tense between them,” a source close to the “Chun-Li” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

For years Nicki, 35, has been the queen of female rappers, but ever since Cardi came on the scene she’s taken over the title. The 25-year-old became only the second woman rapper in history to score a number one Billboard Hot 100 solo song with her debut single “Bodak Yellow” in 2017 and her star just kept rising with her 2018 number one debut album Invasion of Privacy. “Nicki feels competitive with Cardi and has no need to try to kiss her butt with baby gifts. Nicki wants to keep her edge when it comes to Cardi, so she hasn’t sent over any silver rattles or other gifts for her new baby,” our insider adds.