Nicki Minaj Reportedly Sends Cardi B $5,000 Gift Basket For Baby Kulture – Is Their Feud Finally Over?

Nicki Minaj did more than extend a peace offering to Cardi B. She reportedly sent her a luxurious present for her new born baby Kulture! Get all the details here!

Nicki Minaj, 35, and Cardi B, 25, are burying the hatchet for good. The “Chun-Li” rapper reportedly sent Cardi a $5,000 gift basket following the birth of Cardi and Offset’s baby girl Kulture on July 10, according to The Blast. The basket was packed with everything from clothes, stuffed animals, top of the line products, and a sterling silver rattle. Can we say baby goals?! But, Nicki didn’t stop there. She also included treats for Cardi like organic pampering items. Now, that’s thoughtful!

While this gesture is not out of the norm for celebrities, it’s big for Nicki considering the two were just feuding a few months ago. For those of you who don’t know, their beef appeared to be contrived by fans, however, Cardi confirmed there was bad blood during an interview after the release of their joint track “Motorsport.” “When I [first] heard the track, her verse wasn’t finished,” Cardi said. “It was not the verse that’s on it right now.” Then, Nicki spilled all the tea to Beat’s 1’s Zane Lowe.

“The only thing that Cardi really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after “Motorsport.” I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, ‘Thank You,'” Nicki said seemingly implying that Cardi didn’t give her the respect she deserved.

Luckily, the two were able to talk through their issues at the Met Gala on May 7. “I never was feuding with anybody; there was a misunderstanding,” Cardi explained during an episode of Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show. “I think she felt a certain type of way about something. I definitely felt a certain type of way about something. I spoke to her about it. I spoke to her at the Met Gala about it, and it’s just like, see? It’s just something that had to be talked about because it was an issue,” Cardi continued. Well, we’re certainly glad to see these two are working on their strained relationship, and we can’t think of a better way than with the birth of baby Kulture.