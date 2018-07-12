‘Nashville’ Preview: Deacon Calls Out His Dad In Emotional Showdown — ‘What You Did Was Horrible’

This is a confrontation 30 years in the making. Deacon unleashes his anger towards his dad in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 12 episode of ‘Nashville.’

“You did everything you could to take away my music,” Deacon (Charles Esten) tells his dad, Gideon (Ronny Cox), in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the newest episode of Nashville. Gideon says he loved hearing Deacon play. “No, you beat me when I played,” Deacon reminds his dad. Gideon swears that’s not true. “I’m not going to stand here and correct your memory, alright? But what you did was horrible, and the only love I have for music is in spite of you,” a teary-eyed Deacon tells his father.

Gideon still refuses to acknowledge his past behavior and deflects Deacon’s blame. “That is so unfair,” Gideon yells. “Yes, I wanted you to be good, and, yes, I pushed you. But I did that out of love.” His words continue to infuriate Deacon. “You think that was love? Are you that twisted? The only thing your love ever gave me was a habit that ruined my life,” Deacon continues. Talk about a mic drop moment.

Gideon believes he gave up his dream of playing music for his son, but Deacon isn’t here for his father’s endless excuses. “What you gave to me is why we haven’t spoken in 30 years, so, no, you do not get to take credit for my music,” Deacon says. “It is mine.” Will Gideon finally admit that actions and failures as a father have impacted Deacon? We’ll just have to wait and see. Also during the July 12 episode, Juliette confronts Darius, Twig struggles to keep Maddie from discovering Jonah’s secret, and Alannah learns that Brad’s inappropriate behavior is not limited to just her. Nashville’s sixth and final season airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on CMT.