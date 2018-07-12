For a formal dinner hosted by the British Prime Minister, Teresa May, First Lady Melania wowed in a gorgeous yellow gown, with a dramatic cape train. See photos of her outfit below — do you love it or loathe it?

Build me up, buttercup! Melania Trump, 48, looked regal and stunning in a buttercup yellow gown for a formal dinner with UK politicians on July 12. The state dinner was held at Blenheim Palace, in Oxfordshire, England, which was the home and birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill. Melania’s gorgeous look was off-the-shoulder, with a gorgeous flowing chiffon cape train trailing behind her. The dress was ruched and fitted on her bodice, and the skirt flowed gorgeously. She appeared to be wearing yellow pumps as well! Wow, she looked breathtaking!

Standing hand-in-hand with her husband, U.S. President Donald J. Trump, who was wearing a tuxedo, Melania’s hair was styled sleek, in a deep side part. It was slightly curled at the ends, and framed her gorgeous face. Her makeup centered on her glowing skin and pink lips. Her eyes were dark and defined thanks to her sultry shadow and liner. She went minimal on jewelry — she skipped wearing a necklace, instead opting for stud earrings. Of course, she also wore her very large engagement ring, which was very visible in the photos. Unfortunately, despite looking amazing, the couple was met with protestors angry at Trump’s policies.

Melania arrived in England wearing a nude, very fitted shift dress by Roland Mouret, a designer frequently worn by Meghan Markle! Melania and President Trump are in England for a variety of engagements. They are set to meet the Queen of England, Elizabeth II, on July 13 and Russian President Vladirmir Putin on July 16.