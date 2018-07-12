Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Melania Trump ‘Mortified’ By The Trump Baby Blimp Ahead Of UK Trip — It’s An ‘Embarrassment’

melania trump
REX/Shutterstock
Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hold hands as they walk across the South Lawn as they and their son Barron Trump Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington DC, USA - 11 Jun 2017 Donald J. Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump return to the White House in Washington, DC, after a trip to New Jersey,.
AFP OUT Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9354387b) Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump President and First Lady return to the White House, Washington, USA - 05 Feb 2018 US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump return to the White House via Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2018. The President and First Lady spent the day in Cincinnati, Ohio. President Trump delivered remarks after touring cylinder manufacturer Sheffer Corporation while the first lady visited patients and their families at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump, joined by first lady Melania Trump, speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, during an event to celebrate military mothers and spouses Trump, Washington, USA - 09 May 2018
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembarking from Marine One Donald Trump returns to the White House, Washington, USA - 10 Sep 2017 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive back at the White House on Marine One from spending the weekend at Camp David during the weekend of hurricanes hitting the US. The President then addressed issues related to the hurricane Harvey and Irma. View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.

Protesters in the UK are getting ready to launch a baby Donald Trump blimp when he visits the country. Melania Trump has heard about the plans and isn’t excited about her husband’s presidency being see as a ‘joke.’

Donald Trump, 72, is about to visit the United Kingdom for the first time since being elected president in Nov. 2016, and the British people aren’t prepared to give him a warm welcome. Protesters have been inflating a blimp made to look like a baby version of Trump, and are preparing to fly it over Parliament during his visit. Melania Trump, 48, isn’t amused by the way the Londoners are going to greet her husband.

Melania has seen photos of the Trump baby blimp, and she doesn’t find it funny in the slightest, she thinks it’s mortifying,” a source close to the first lady tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The fact that something so blatantly mocking and disrespectful to the most powerful man in the world would be permitted to fly in the air whilst he is visiting a foreign country speaks legions to her about how her husband’s presidency is viewed internationally.”

Trump’s wife is also concerned about how the British people will be viewing her and her husband during the trip. Our insider adds: “Melania feels that given all the protests that will be going on, and this huge monstrous embarrassment flying in the sky above them during their visit, that she’s not going to be able to shake off the feeling of people laughing at them behind their backs, and that the British public see the Trump presidency as little more than a joke.”

Trump’s visit begins today, July 12, and the British protesters are ready for their high-flying gag. The organizers were seen inflating the blimp with air in a north London park on July 10. Hey Melania, don’t look up.