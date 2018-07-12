Meghan Markle: Why The Queen Likes Her Even Better Than Diana — They’re Getting ‘Really Cozy’

Meghan Markle & Queen Elizabeth are getting super close! A Royal insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY why the Queen likes Meghan more than Princess Diana.

How are the interactions going between Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth? A Royal insider gave us the deets EXCLUSIVELY about how the new Duchess is already becoming her Royal Majesty’s “sidekick”. “The Queen really likes Meghan and she likes her a lot more than she ever did like Diana,” our source said. “The Queen has gotten really cozy with Meghan. They talk a lot, joke around, and she invites her along to public appearances, all things that she rarely, if ever, did with Harry’s mother. The Queen is taking Meghan out to places, and it is almost like she has made Meghan her new sidekick. The Queen is really much closer to Meghan than she ever was with Diana, whom she did not spend a lot of time with.”

When it comes down to it, the Queen apparently finds Meghan more approachable. “The Queen is comfortable around Meghan, but Diana was more strong-willed,” our source went on to say. “Diana was a force while Meghan, an American, is much more easy-going, eager to please, less intimidating and easier for the Queen to be around. The Queen really likes Meghan, which makes Harry happy because Meghan likes her too!”

According to a recent report, Meghan, despite acclimating wonderfully to the royal family, is missing her old Suits family. After visiting the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, Meghan had an interaction with Dubliner Fiona Moore, who told the Daily Mail. “I’m a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said, ‘so do I.’ She seemed very relaxed and was joking and laughing.” We’ll keep you posted with any more news regarding Meghan and the Queen!