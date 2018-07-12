Meghan Markle Reportedly Admits She Misses ‘Suits’ After Leaving Show For Royal Life

Is being a royal not all it’s cracked up to be? After leaving ‘Suits’ and her acting career to marry Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly said she misses being on ‘Suits.’

While greeting the public in Ireland on July 11, Meghan Markle, 36, seemed a tad bit nostalgic for the days when she was Rachel Zane on Suits, and not the Duchess of Sussex. After Prince Harry’s better half visited the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin, she spoke with some Dubliners, including Fiona Moore, who told the Daily Mail that she spoke to the Duchess about her acting career. “I’m a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said, ‘so do I.’ ”

“She seemed very relaxed and was joking and laughing,” Fiona added. So, it could be that Meghan was giving a very royal, diplomatic answer to the question about the end of her professional life. Though, there could be a little bit of truth to her statement. Keep in mind, she had to sacrifice her acting career for Harry, 33, and since becoming a royal, it hasn’t been a greatest time. It seems that every moment, Meghan’s being shaded for a “faux pas” or she’s being criticized for being too “stuffy” or too “risqué.” After the headache of being a Duchess, maybe Meghan is pining for the acting world?

“I don’t see it as giving anything up,” Meghan said in November 2017, when she confirmed that she was leaving Suits. “I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right? And also keep in mind I’ve been working on my show for seven years. So we were very, very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series, and for me once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, you know what, I have — I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I have done there and now it’s time to, as you said work – work as a team with — with [Harry.]”

During that interview, Prince Harry also revealed he and Meghan spoke about the possibility of her ending her acting career beforehand, and he understood what a huge decision that was. “That sense of responsibility was essentially from day one, maybe a couple of months in, when I started realizing I knew I was in love with this girl and I hope she’s in love with me,” he said. “We still had to sit down and have some pretty frank conversations with her and say…what you’re letting yourself in for is a big deal, it’s not easy for anybody.”

“But,” Harry added, “I know at the end of the day, she chooses me, I choose her, and therefore, whatever we have to tackle together or individually will always be us as a team. She’s capable of anything.”