Margot Robbie Shocks With Pale Makeup & Thinning Hair As Queen Elizabeth I — See Transformation

Is that you, Margot Robbie? The actress is totally unrecognizable as Queen Elizabeth I in the ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ trailer. Check out her jaw-dropping transformation from a red carpet goddess to ailing queen!

If you didn’t already know Margot Robbie, 28, was starring as Queen Elizabeth I in Mary Queen of Scots, there’s no way you would have recognized her in the first trailer that debuted on July 12. Her physical transformation is startling. From her pale white makeup to her red hair falling out, which were due to the queen whitening her skin after a battle with smallpox, Margot does yet another metamorphosis that you have to see to believe.

Her look is a stark contrast to Saoirse Ronan’s Mary Stuart, Queen Elizabeth I’s cousin who comes after the British throne. Mary’s natural beauty — with her long, luscious red hair and perfect skin — is simply stunning. The two fierce women go from friends to foes in the fight for power. While Queen Elizabeth I reigned over England, Mary was the Queen of Scotland, and some believed that she was the rightful heir to the English throne.

Both Margot and Saoirse, 24, are forces to be reckoned with in this first trailer. Seriously, give them all the awards. “I know your heart has more within it than the men who counsel you,” Mary cries to Elizabeth. She later calls Elizabeth her “inferior.” After taking off her wig to reveal her thinning hair, Elizabeth says to Mary, “Your beauty, your bravery, now I see there is no cause for envy. Your gifts will be your downfall.” Their rivalry sparks a war and eventually ends with Mary being beheaded in 1587 after being found guilty of plotting to assassinate Elizabeth.

Margot is one of many stars who have taken on the role of the Virgin Queen. Most notably, Cate Blanchett played Queen Elizabeth I in two movies. She was nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Elizabeth. Helen Mirren played the queen in a miniseries, and Judi Dench played her in the movie Shakespeare in Love.

Mary Queen of Scots also stars Joe Alwyn, David Tennant, Jack Lowden, and Martin Compston. The movie will hit theaters everywhere on Dec. 7. 2018.