Stormi’s a fashionista already! Mom Kylie Jenner unveiled 5-month-old baby Stormi’s pierced ears while snuggling up to her little one in a July 11 Snapchat video. Her little earrings are too cute!

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom! Kylie Jenner, 20, surprised everyone by posting a new Snapchat video of baby Stormi and revealed she got her little girl’s ears pierced at just 5 months old. Kylie kissed and cuddled up to Stormi in the Snapchat video, who was rocking a sparkling earring stud in her left ear. Stormi reached up and grabbed her momma’s hair in the sweet video.

Kylie captioned the video, “The best kisses.” She also posted a Snapchat photo of Stormi asleep on Kylie’s chest. Kylie is following in sister Khloe Kardashian’s footsteps. Khloe recently got baby True Thompson’s ears pierced as well!

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who is set to become the youngest self-made billionaire, has clearly had a change of heart about posting photos and videos of her baby girl. Back in June 2018, Kylie told the world that she was “not sharing” photos of Stormi at the moment after she received backlash for cutting her baby out of a photo and reading mean comments left by trolls. But she just can’t resist sharing sweet moments with her little one. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie has refused to “give in to the trolls, as that’s what they want.”

Kylie also recently revealed more sweet details about Stormi in a YouTube video. She admitted that Stormi is “looking a lot more like her dad [Travis Scott]” and gushed, “She [Stormi] has the most perfect lips in the entire world. She didn’t get those from me, I think her dad has those.” Kylie may be known for her big lips, but her plump pout is because of lip fillers that she just got removed!