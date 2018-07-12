Knox & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Turn 10: See How Much The Twins Have Changed In A Decade

Happy birthday, Knox and Vivienne! Brad and Angelina’s twins officially turned 10 on July 12, and we can barely believe so much time has gone by. Take a look at whether or not the sibs still look alike!

Today’s a special day for not one, but two, members of the Jolie-Pitt brood! Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s fraternal twins, Vivienne and Knox, are somehow already 10 years old. Don’t ask us where the last decade went because we don’t know either! It seems like just yesterday that the proud parents appeared on the cover of Hello! magazine with their matching newborn babies and melted everyone’s hearts. The twins joined a growing family that now includes four other kids, Zahara, Pax, Maddox and Shiloh. But even with so many sibs surrounding them, Vivienne and Knox have still managed to stand out during each of the (rare) occasions they’ve been in front of cameras.

While the Jolie-Pitt twins have both always sported blond locks that make it 100% clear they’ve got Brad’s genes, Knox’s hair has changed so much over the years! And with his hair going from long to short to buzzed, it has always been a bit of a struggle to tell him and Vivienne apart. The male and female youngsters even dress like each other! In fact, they both wore coordinating suits when they attended the premiere of Angelina’s movie “First They Killed My Father” at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Trust us, their pics through the last ten years will have you doing double takes!

Knox and Vivienne used to have pretty low-key celebrations from birthday breakfasts to ice skating, but last year, they spent their ninth birthday on a trip to Disneyland with the whole fam — well, except for their dad. While it made sense for Brad to take a step back so the special day could be all about Vivienne and Knox, instead of their parent’s divorce, we wonder if that will be the case again this year. Honestly, whatever keeps these birthday twins happiest, right?

We just want them to enjoy this big milestone — and for you to enjoy the photos of these cute little lookalikes in the gallery above!