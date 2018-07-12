Kim Kardashian Made More Money From An Instagram Post Than Trump Makes In A Year — Satisfying or Scary?

Kim Kardashian made an absurd amount of money off of one 2015 Instagram post, and we’re honestly reeling. Find out how much dough she scored for her sponsored ‘gram three years ago!

Warning: you’re about to feel totally unaccomplished and unsatisfied with every career choice you’ve made in your entire life. Kim Kardashian was paid $500,000 for ONE sponsored Instagram she posted in 2015 for morning sickness drug Diclegis, according to a contract between medical company Duchesnay USA and Kim’s company, Kimsaprincess, obtained by medical journal STAT. That’s right — $500,000. To put that in perspective, a US president’s salary is $400,000. That’s nothing to sneeze at, but, again, Kim made $100,000 more than that in just one day. Holy cow. Somewhere, Donald Trump is shaking in his toupee. Sure, Trump made the decision to donate his presidential salary, but you know he’ll still fume over this!

Kim received major backlash for the post, from both her fans and drug regulators in the United States and Canada because it didn’t include any information about the risks associated with taking the medicine. She quickly deleted the post, but not before giving Diclegis a significant amount of publicity. In fact, sales of the medicine jumped 21 perfect that year, according to market research firm IQVIA! That just shows the intensity of Kim’s power over her 114 million followers.

After all that hoopla, Kim actually posted a similar ad for Diclegis to Instagram two years later, in July 2017. That one was never taken down. It’s unclear how much she was paid to advertise for them a second time, but we’re sure it was likely a hefty fee. Kim and the rest of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters aren’t shy about participating in sponsored posting (detox tea and waist trainers, anyone?), and if their deals are anything like Kim’s Duchesnay USA contract, they could live off social media alone! Are you thinking about a career change right now? Don’t tell anyone, but we totally are, too.