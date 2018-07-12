Kendall Jenner Vs Kim Kardashian: Which Kar-Jenner Rocked The Neon Bikini The Best?

Kendall Jenner just rocked a bright green bikini, but can she top Kim Kardashian’s sexy pink style? See the pics of the two sisters in their neon swimsuits and decide whose bathing suit you like better!

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters practically live in swimsuits, but they’ve really kicked it into high gear since the weather got warmer. Of course, the siblings are always on trend, which is why sometimes they rock strikingly similar styles. This time around, Kendall Jenner, 22, was spotted in a neon bikini… just a few months after Kim Kardashian, 38, tried out a brighter hue on her own bathing suit.

Kendall took to her Instagram account on July 12 to show off pics from her latest getaway. One of the images was a close-up of her bright green bikini, and honestly, we’re obsessed! We wouldn’t think to wear something so vibrant to the pool, but the model pulled off the look effortlessly. The top featured double straps, while the bottom appeared to be a thong. She paired her swimwear with a cross necklace and a pair of sunglasses.

A few months back in April, Kim and another one of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, went on vacation together to Turks and Caicos. During the trip, they totally twinned in matching black bikinis, but there was one day where the social media maven turned up the saturation on her beachwear. Kim posted a selfie of herself in a bright pink scoop neck top with a matching ribbed high-cut bottom. She, like Kendall, accessorized with some shades, but opted to wear hers instead of clip them to her swimsuit.

Of course, both of these ladies are super stunning and slay every swimsuit they wear. But we want to know what YOU think of their swim style! Is Kim’s fuschia suit more your speed or are you feeling the lime vibes that Kendall’s is giving off? Vote below and let us know!