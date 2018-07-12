Justin Bieber Raves Over Fiancee Hailey Baldwin’s Insta Pic But Still Doesn’t Follow Her

Justin Bieber’s social media game is … confusing. Believe it or not, the singer does not follow his fiancee, Hailey Baldwin on Instagram! But, that doesn’t mean he’s not scoping out her page! See what he said about this sexy selfie…

Although Justin Bieber, 24, doesn’t follow his fiancee, Hailey Baldwin, 21, on Instagram, that doesn’t mean he can’t stake his claim on her in the comments! And, that’s exactly what JB did when he wrote, “Dats mine,” on a stunning selfie of the model (below), which she shared to her Instagram on July 4. The Biebs is obviously surfing through Hailey’s IG page, despite not following her every move, and we dig it! Not to mention, her account is filled with beautiful shots of her with friends and on modeling jobs, so we don’t blame JB for tossing a comment to followers, letting them know she’s officially off the market.

Then again, maybe the singer was just remind fans that he’s newly engaged! Incase you’ve stepped away from the internet, the news, and Beliebers everywhere, Justin proposed to Hailey while on a romantic getaway to the Bahamas on July 7. He surprised the model, as well as onlookers at Baker’s Bay Resort when he pulled out a massive, oval-shaped diamond for “the love of his life.” And, what makes the bombshell proposal even better, is the fact that Bieber, himself custom designed the $500,000 ring!

“Justin was thrilled with the execution of the ring we made for his girlfriend at the time, and was excited to give it to her,” Solow & Co., Inc. told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He helped us design the ring himself, and he wanted it to perfectly compliment the shape of her hand, which we were able to achieve. The diamond has a beautiful shape and accentuates her hand wonderfully.”

The private jeweler continued: “Justin trusted us to pick out the perfect diamond, and when he saw the completed ring he was thrilled with the results. We have known and worked with Justin for over 10 years and were introduced to him through his manager Scooter (Braun), whom we have also done work with over the years,” Solow added.

JB and Hailey, who’ve been friends since they were young teens, dated in 2015 and 2016. It wasn’t until June 2018, that they decided to rekindle their romance. Now, just weeks later, we’ve got a Hollywood wedding to look forward to! — Congrats to the happy couple!