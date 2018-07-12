Iggy Azalea Refuses To Twerk For Fans On Live Stream: ‘Hell Nah’ — Awkward Video

Iggy Azalea wasn’t afraid to shut down fans in a recent Instagram live chat. Despite being the twerking queen, the singer was NOT into the idea of an impromptu dance session. See her reaction here!

Iggy Azalea AKA The New Classic, decided to keep it classy this time around. In an Instagram live session with fans on July 11, Iggy, 28, was quick to put the brakes on fan requests asking her to get up and dance. ‘Shake some? Hell Nah!’ Iggy was fast to proclaim to pleading fans. It was a surprising response from the singer who’s not known to be shy about her risqué dance moves, or missing a chance to flaunt her flawless body.

Iggy answered questions while sitting on the side of her bed, from her Los Angeles home, but the painfully awkward video was more full of silent pauses from the singer than anything else. The video got even more awkward when a fan asked a second time for Iggy to get up and shake it. ‘I cannot twerk for you!’ Iggy insisted once again. The singer looked chic in an all black ensemble, featuring a black mesh sheer top, and black booty shorts, but despite the sexy outfit, she was not about to get up and show off her famous curves.

Why the refusal? The singer did have her reasons! ‘I just shook my whole everything that is jiggle-able in a video! I am not about to get on live stream and twerk, no. Watch ‘Kream’ if you want ton see me twerk.’ ‘Kream‘ is the singer’s most recent music video, and features her rumored beau, Tyga. And she’s right, the video for the comeback single is ultra steamy and DOES feature its’ fair share of twerking and booty popping. In the video, Iggy can be seen bending over, crawling on the floor, and swiveling around stripper polls. Maybe the girl has had enough sexy dancing for the time being!

Iggy’s brand new EP entitled Surviving the Summer is due out August 3. If the full track-listing is anything like ‘Kream,’ it’s going to be a steamy summer.