Whoa! Iggy Azalea is known for posting racy Instagram pics, yet her everyday streetwear is just as eye-popping. We’ve got the photos of her mesh dress showing off her nearly bare butt.

Iggy Azalea has put a lot of work into the curves that she’s got, and it’s no wonder she’s flaunting them any chance she gets. The 28-year-old had a fabulous and fashionable day out in Los Angeles, looking like she was heading into an office building for a meeting. Her outfit was absolutely popping as it consisted of a black see through mesh fabric over a black bra and underwear. While it wasn’t exactly a thong, Iggy’s bountiful bare booty cheeks were on full display. A high slit up the back went all the way up to her butt. Well, it was a hot and unusually humid day in LA so maybe she just wanted to stay cool in her mesh dress.

The outfit showcased the rapper’s itty bitty waist in addition to her famous booty. She’s totally feeling herself these days after dropping her duet with Tyga called “Kream.” Iggy also shot down rumors that she’s dating T-Raww, saying they just happened to be seen near each other at the Coachella Music Festival in April and people jumped to conclusions. “There are no pictures of me and him hugged up, but when you’re at a music festival and everyone’s packed in like sardines, of course we’re next to each other,” the Australian told E! News. “When you hang out with your friends and you’re the only two famous people out of 10, then you’re getting married and having children,” she joked as rumors flew that they were a couple.

As smokin’ as Iggy looks these days, she claims she can’t find a decent guy. “I’m so alone!” she continued. “I’d like to find a person [whose] not in the music industry.” She probably wants to stay away from NBA stars with baby mamas, as she had her heart broken and was very publicly humiliated by ex-fiance Nick Young, 33, in 2016. The former LA Laker cheated on Iggy with Keonna Green, the mother of his son Nick Jr. He didn’t just step out on Iggy, he got Keonna pregnant again! The now-couple welcomed daughter Navi in Oct. of 2016, five months after Nick and Iggy split for good.

In addition to her comeback with new music, Iggy has been there for pal Demi Lovato after the 24-year-old relapsed to drinking again after six years of sobriety. “I had known about it, as a close friend,” the rapper told ET. “So I had really wanted for her to be the one to tell people that. And I worried a lot, as her friend, that something was going to leak or somebody would somehow take that and use it negatively against her, or to make her seem like she’s got a secret.” She added that she was proud of Demi “owning” her mistake with the song “Sober.”