Henry Cavill Compares Rape With Flirting In Explosive Interview & People Are Enraged

Henry Cavill is being slammed for recent comments he made about the #MeToo movement, where outraged fans say he appeared to associate flirting with rape. See his comments and the furious reactions!

Henry Cavill, 35, has since apologized for remarks he made during a recent interview, which outraged fans have suggested he mixed flirting with rape. The Mission Impossible — Fallout actor stirred up outrage online when he admitted that in light of the #MeToo movement, he was hesitant to pursue or approach women for fear of getting accused of sexual assault, or being called “a rapist or something,” he told GQ Australia.

Cavill’s rep issued a statement in which the actor said he “wanted to apologize for any confusion and misunderstanding” that his comments may have caused. “Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention,” the statement, issued to The Hollywood Reporter began. “In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other.”

The actor added: “Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that it so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support.”

During the interview, Cavill spoke about “men’s behavior,” adding that “stuff has to change, absolutely.” He went on: “There’s something wonderful about a man chasing a woman. There’s a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that.”

Then, his next comments put in him hot water with fans online. Here’s what he said: “It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place. Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a rapist or something’. So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked.’ But it’s way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell, because I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen?,” Cavill told the magazine.

He continued: “Now? Now you really can’t pursue someone further than, ‘No’. It’s like, ‘OK, cool’. But then there’s the, ‘Oh why’d you give up?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, because I didn’t want to go to jail?’”

The actor’s comments caused fiery backlash, some of which you can read below.

Dear Henry Cavill. If you can’t approach and talk to a woman without sexually harassing/raping her, you have SERIOUS ISSUES. #henrycavill #MeToo — Stefanie (@stefanieesays) July 12, 2018

“No # HenryCavill no. Where do I start with not only the exaggeration you will be accused of rape for flirting, but the issue with your need to want to chase women as it’s a ‘nice tradition’ for you, a bit like fox hunting? Women do not need to be chased, we are human not prey,” another Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, another tweeted: “Woe is me # HenryCavill is acting like men are taken down for simply saying “morning!”.

To me…saying to avoid all women cos they’ll call you a rapist is so disrespectful to victims whom no one believes. It’s why so many are afraid to come forward. I don’t hate him, but that was in such poor taste. #henrycavill — allegra (@AllegraGiannin1) July 12, 2018

Cavill was later asked about what he’s learned from the #MeToo movement. “I’ve been fortunate enough to not be around the kind of people who behave that way,” he said. “To my memory there’s been no moments where I look back and think, ‘Ooh, OK, maybe someone shouldn’t have gone through that’. I know there have been situations with people I’ve worked with being perhaps overfamiliar with some of the actresses. But, I’ve always walked up to them and said, ‘Hey, are you all right? That’s creepy’.”

Cavill added: “I like to think that I’ve never been like that. I think any human being alive today, if someone casts too harsh a light on anything, you could be like ‘Well, OK, yeah when you say it like that, maybe.’”