Halsey’s Wardrobe Malfunction: Boobs Bust Out At Show, But She Has An Epic Recovery

This is how you handle a ‘wardrobe malfunction.’ Halsey’s breasts escaped her top during a concert, and she laughed it off, saying people got their ‘money’s worth.’

Halsey, 23, proved just how much of a boss she really is during a stop on the final installment her “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” world tour. While performing at the Bold Point Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, she suffered a dreaded “wardrobe malfunction.” The “Bad At Love” singer’s top failed to keep her assets contained and her breasts busted out when her dress rode up. While this could be mortifying for a lesser pop star, Halsey just shrugged it off. “Sorry my boobs came out of my shirt tonight I’m gonna fix it,” she tweeted after the show, “but also ur welcome I guess u got ur money’s worth lmao”

To be fair to Halsey, it was just a severe case of unplanned underboob, according to Cosmopolitan. It actually looked all right (and frankly, considering the other instances of underboob out there, Halsey’s pales in comparison.) “You good fam,” @HavanaCamzz tweeted. “It wasn’t that bad.” It’s hard to argue with her there.

Halsey seemed more shocked over the loss of a nail than a loss of chest coverage. As she was signing, Halsey reached out and locked hands with a fan – as a pop star often does. As she pulled her hand back, she looked down and shouted, “OH MY GOD YOU BROKE MY NAIL.” That whole event was captured on video, and the offending fan offered up a meek “I’m sorry.” Judging by the smile on Halsey’s face shortly afterwards, the “shook-ness” of this broken nail didn’t last.

LMAO I CAN’T DECIDE WHETHER THE “OH MY GOD YOU BROKE MY NAIL” AND HALSEY’S FACE OR THE “I’M SORRY” FAINT SCREAM WAS FUNNIER pic.twitter.com/WFcDGUG4bM — sandy (@lipajaureguis) July 12, 2018

It’s good to see Halsey have fun performing – regardless of wardrobe malfunctions – since less than a week ago, she broke down in tears while on stage. During her set at the Common Ground Music Festival, Halsey wound up in tears and had to stop singing “Sorry” in order to compose herself. After a moment, she was able to pull herself together and finish the show. The song is about being convinced that nobody could ever love her, and she can’t trust a lover because of it.

With Halsey’s breakdown coming on the heels of her split from longtime boyfriend G-Eazy, it seems the song’s emotions were just too much to handle at the moment. It’s good to see that Halsey’s back at laughing off the little things and enjoying herself.