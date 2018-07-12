Hailey Baldwin: See All Of Justin Bieber’s Fiance’s Most Sexy & Stunning Selfies Of All-Time

We can’t blame Justin Bieber for falling head over heels for Hailey Baldwin. I mean, the girl is g-o-r-g-e-o-us. Catch up with the newly engaged model’s sexiest selfies of all time, right here!

Hailey Baldwin, 21, is a star in her own right, but after becoming engaged to Justin Bieber, the entire world is truly watching her every move! It’s a good thing then, that the stunning star can seemingly do no wrong. From sultry bikini photos, to striking dinner dresses, Hailey seems to always be camera ready, and we have yet to see a photo of her that is not picture perfect. (No fair!)

The best part of Hailey’s social media pages? Her envy-inducing endless parade of bikinis. If anyone knows how to rock a two piece – it’s Hailey. In one recent Instagram post, Hailey sizzled in a crimson red bikini that clung to every curve. It was clear that the star had been getting her tan on, and her bronze color only accentuated her toned frame even more! Red just might be Hailey’s color – cameras were flashing around her yet again when she rocked a satin red dress from Oh Polly to a Las Vegas dinner on May 19. Hailey looked ultra fierce looking over her shoulder at the lens, with her signature blonde bob falling effortlessly at her neck. Seriously Hailey, can we be you?

Not to mention, Hailey’s friend group are basically girl squad goals. If you keep tabs on Hailey’s social media pages, you know she and her pals like to show off their carefree lifestyle together from time to time. Trip to the Bahamas with all her fellow model friends? Check. We couldn’t leave out what may be one of Hailey’s sexiest photos on Instagram by default, because it includes Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk, and Rose Bertram all in the same photo! NBD.

Hailey may only be 21, but she’s completely mastered the art of the selfie, and has built a collection of photos that could easily break the internet. Maybe in time they will be impressive enough for Justin Bieber to finally follow her back.