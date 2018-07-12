Delia drops a bombshell reveal on her girlfriends in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 12 episode of ‘Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce’ — she’s expecting! The ladies are left completely shell-shocked by the news, to say the least.

Delia (Necar Zadegan) and the ladies are out having a typical chit-chat session, but her order of decaf coffee sparks quite the conversation in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. Jo (Alanna Ubach) asks Delia why in the world she’s having decaf since that’s not her normal drink of choice. “What are you, pregnant?” Jo asks. Delia just can’t hold in her news any longer! “Okay, I haven’t been to the doctor yet so code of silence, but, yes, I’m pregnant!” she says.

Both Jo and Abby (Lisa Edelstein) thought something had gone wrong after they didn’t hear anything about Delia’s IVF treatment. Abby and Jo are screaming for joy and offering their congrats, but Phoebe (Beau Garrett) is noticeably silent for a bit. “Yes, this is amazing that you’re pregnant!” she then says. There’s a moment when Phoebe and Delia just stare at each other in silence. Suddenly, Delia gets up and walks away to go to work. “I can’t see from the screen, but that was abrupt, no?” Jo asks Abby and Phoebe, who are speechless. What is going on?! Last season, Delia was freaking over the idea of being pregnant.