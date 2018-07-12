George Clooney Looks Frail Leaving Hospital In 1st Pics Since Scary Scooter Accident

George Clooney’s on the mend after his brutal scooter crash in Italy. He was photographed moving slowly on July 12, as he made his way to a private jet after being released from the hospital. Amal was by his side, helping him walk. See the first photos.

George Clooney, 57 — with the help of airport ground staff and his wife Amal, 40 — was spotted for the first time since being thrown off his scooter in Italy July 10. The injured actor held onto both handrails of a private jet, as he moved slowly up the stairs with his wife, and 1-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. Clooney appeared to have cuts and bruises on his arms as a result of tumbling off his scooter when another vehicle cut across the path Clooney was taking while riding on the island of Sardinia. See the first photos of the actor after being released from the hospital, below.

The family’s trip to Italy was cut short after Clooney, who was also there filming his new TV series Catch 22, was hospitalized for a brief time following the crash. A health official confirmed that he was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were “not serious,” although the video from the crash made it look a lot worse. “George Clooney was treated and released from an Olbia hospital,” his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife at the time. “He is recovering at his home and will be fine.”

George and Amal Clooney photographed heading to a private jet with their twins on July 12, following his release from the hospital after his scooter crash in Italy.

George reportedly felt “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm,” and was given an MRI at the nearby John Paul II hospital, according to local outlet, La Nuova. The crash reportedly happened just after 8:00 AM local time.

Upon finding out about the accident, Amal reportedly rushed to her husband’s side. We’re glad the father of two was not seriously injured in the crash. — Here’s to a speedy recovery, Clooney!