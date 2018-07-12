Emily Ratajkowski Finally Reveals Massive Engagement Ring 4 Months After Wedding

It’s been four months since Emily Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard, and we’re finally getting a look at her diamond engagement ring! Spoiler alert: it’s HUGE. See the pics here!

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, surprised fans when she announced she and Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31, got married just weeks after they began dating. Now, four months after the couple said their “I do’s,” the model debuted her massive engagement ring.

In two photos posted on her Instagram account, you can see the double diamond ring on full display. In the first image, Emily showed off her left hand with the piece of jewelry on her finger while her husband stood in the background. The second picture is a selfie in which she held her ring-clad hand to her mouth. The engagement ring features both a princess and pear cut diamond, and looked lovely paired with her thick gold wedding band.

“Ms. Ratajkowski’s engagement ring is a unique two-stone princess and pear diamond combination with a combined carat weight of over 7 carats,” Josh Marion, the vice president of jewelry company Ritani, tells HollywoodLife. “She along with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard designed this stunning ring together, keeping with the modern trend we are seeing where couples work together to customize this symbol of love. This amazing work of art would need to be ensured for at least $400,000.”

Emily and Sebastian tied the knot in an intimate New York City courthouse ceremony on Feb. 23. The news was announced in the same way as her engagement ring in that it was posted on the supermodel’s Instagram. Em took to the ‘gram to post a photo of her new hubbie planting a kiss on her cheek while they both showed off their matching gold bands.

Fans were especially shocked to find out the pair wed so soon considering the Gone Girl star only broke up with her longterm boyfriend Jeff Magid only about a month beforehand. They were together for three years before calling it quits in early January. By Valentine’s Day, Emily was spotted on a date with the film producer. Congrats again to the happy couple!