Trump Once Victim Blamed Kate Middleton When She Was Photographed Sunbathing Topless

Brits are outraged over Donald Trump’s visit to the UK after old tweets of his, where he bashed Kate Middleton surfaced! Now, he’s meeting with the Queen. Will it be awkward?!

President Donald Trump, 72, and First Lady Melania Trump, 48, arrived in the UK on Thursday afternoon, July 12, to angry Brits protesting their visit. While Trump has not been invited on a state visit, he will still be hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle, as he flew to the UK for a “work visit.” Outraged Brits are slamming the U.S. president after hashing up past tweets by Trump, in which he criticizes Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, 36, after topless paparazzi photos of sunbathing in private were released in 2012.

Leading up to Trump’s visit to the UK, his old tweets came back to haunt him and UK natives won’t let him forget his lewd comments. “Kate Middleton is great–but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude–only herself to blame,” Trump wrote in a tweet dated all the way back to September 17, 2012. In a second tweet, timed one minute after the first, he wrote: “Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!”

Kate Middleton is great–but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude–only herself to blame. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2012

Here’s what furious online goers had to say about Trump’s “hypocritical” words:

“Dear @POTUS: Be sure to remind the Queen you said you could have slept with Princess Diana. And bring up these tweets – Melania would love it!,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Hoping the Duchess will be as far as possible from Trump. Did you all knew that in Oct ’12 in London he was bragging in a conference about how he had managed to get a copy of the Pictures. Very offensive for lovely Kate,” another Twitter user wrote.

Now, Trump is in Middleton’s native, where he is set to meet with the Queen. But, will things be awkward? — While that is highly likely, but not yet known, it’s safe to say Trump already had an awkward moment upon his arrival in the UK. Protesters have already gathered outside the US ambassador’s residence in London, where the Trumps are staying, according to reports.

Protesters were also reportedly near Blenheim Palace, where Trump was welcomed by Prime Minister Theresa May, 61, on his first day in the UK. He is set to attend a black-tie dinner with the Prime Minister, which is expected to focus on post-Brexit trade. Trump’s visit also comes just a few days after he said Britain was in “turmoil.”

When asked if he was concerned about protests during his visit, Trump told reporters in Brussels: “I think they like me in the UK. I think they agree with me on immigration.”