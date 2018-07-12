Chloe Bennet & Logan Paul: 1st Pics Of The Surprise New Couple & They Couldn’t Look Happier

It’s official! Actress Chloe Bennet and controversial vlogger Logan Paul are an item. We’ve got the wild video where they are totally into each other.

Being around Logan Paul seems like it would be a pretty exhausting experience, but actress Chloe Bennet, 26, is down for it. There had been rumors that the troublemaking YouTuber and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star were an item and now they’ve come out in a big way. A TMZ videographer caught up with the couple in Beverly Hills on July 12 and asked Chloe what a lot of fans have been wondering…why him? “What is up with your fans giving you s**t about dating Logan? How do you guys feel about that?” he asked. A confident Chloe looked over at Logan and replied, “We’re just doing our thing, right babe?” and gave him a high-five.

The lensman then asked Logan, 23, about how Chloe’s fans are hating on the idea of her dating him. His answer was shockingly refreshing. “I think it’s understandable. I think people mistake real life personalities with the ones that are portrayed in the media and obviously mine is not the greatest right now. But Chloe knows. Chloe knows,” he replied. Yeah, after sharing at YT video laughing at a dead suicide victim in a Japanese forest then going on a spastic tour of Tokyo where completely mocked their culture to kick off 2018, he doesn’t have the best rep. He followed that up by pissing off National Parks Service rangers in Yosemite NP in April by riding around the majestic park roof surfing on Logan’s blue school bus while being a general nuisance. He was cited for an “illegal operation.”

Logan’s even giving Chloe wild gifts, like a real life monkey! When asked what the craziest present he’s bought her so far, the pretty actress revealed “A few days ago he brought a monkey to the house. It was really sweet. He knows I like monkeys so he surprised me with a monkey.” She didn’t respond when asked if it was a rental or if the animal was still at his house. Poor monkey!

Chloe finally revealed that she’s crazy about Logan in a July 11 Twitter reply to a fan who asked her “Why would you do that?” about choosing him. She replied “Cause he’s kind, creative, funny, vibrantly curious about life, weird as f**k in all the best ways, a big dork, and he’s one of my best friends. It doesn’t make sense to a lot of people, but it doesn’t have too. He’s changed my life for the better and I’ve done the same for him.” Well, as long as the two are happy fans should be too!