Cardi B & Offset: Why She’s Expecting To Be Pregnant Again Very Soon After Giving Birth To 1st Child

Cardi B just gave birth to her first child with Offset, Kulture Kiari Cephus, but are they already planning for another? A source close to Cardi spilled the truth to HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Cardi B and Offset may have recently welcomed their baby Kulture Kiari Cephus into the world, but could Kulture be expecting a sibling in the near future? A source close to Cardi gave us the EXCLUSIVE deets about how another kid might be in the cards for them. “All things considered she had a pretty easy pregnancy and her and Offset are not going to change their ways in the bedroom so when it’s time to have sex again Cardi expects that being pregnant again is very much a likely scenario and she’d be happy with it,” our source said.

Recently, Offset was dragged over making a minor faux pas when it came to the deets surrounding Kulture’s birth. While his daughter was born on July 10, 2018, Offset took to his Instagram to post that Kulture was born on “8/10/18”. As a result, social media did not hold back. One fan asked, “How Offset put the wrong date for his baby’s arrival?” Another wrote, “Offset getting the birthday wrong already. He had one job.”

While Offset was dragged, not only has Cardi felt the love from fans, she’s also been receiving gifts — even from frenemies. Following the birth of Kulture, Cardi was sent a $5,000 gift basket by none other than Nicki Minaj. Inside the gift basket were clothes, stuffed animals, top of the line products, a sterling silver rattle and organic pampering items. While this is pretty much a commonplace present to give to a new mom, considering the fact the two of them have an ongoing feud, it’s a big step for Nicki toward burying the hatchet.