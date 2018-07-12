Blac Chyna Risks Wardrobe Malfunction In Plunging Bronze Dress At Event — See Sexy Pics

Bronzed goddess! Blac Chyna tested the limits on how low you can go by wearing a plunging neckline to a party in L.A. on July 11. See the new pics by clicking right here!

Blac Chyna, 30, wanted all eyes on her as she showed up to the DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV summer party at Los Angeles bar TomTom on July 11. What BC wants, she gets! She wore a teeny, tiny bronze dress that looked amazing against her skin tone and platinum blonde hair. The metallic dress hugged her curves, and showed off her massive cleavage and nipple rings as she walked into the party. The wrap dress had a feminine, ruffled hemline, which showed off her toned legs. She wore a diamond neckline and bracelet, and a bling-encrusted watch. Scroll down to see a pic of her outfit.

Her long blonde hair was styled in pretty waves, and nearly hit her at the waist. Her makeup was pink and bronzey to match her outfit. Her cheeks were rosy, and her lips were shiny and covered in a pink gloss. Her eyes stood out with long lashes and were framed with her bold brows. She wore long, orange nails and carried a CHANEL purse. Blac loves showing off her sexy body! She’s so confident!

She’s no stranger to showing off wild looks on the red carpet. At the BET Awards on June 24, she wore a see-through, two-piece chainmail dress. She looked like a mermaid, but a sexy one, as she showed off massive underboob! For her beauty look, she rocked a lilac pixie cut styled in 1920’s finger waves. She wore bright blue eyeshadow and a raisin matte lip. Very bold!