Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Reveal When They Plan To Have Kids & Where They Want To Live

We sat down with lovebirds Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon to get an EXCLUSIVE scoop on their road to marriage and what the future has in store for them! Get all the details here!

Ashley Iaconetti, 30, and Jared Haibon, 29, are really in love. We had the pleasure of speaking with the newly engaged couple, who literally couldn’t keep their hands off each other. However, in between their adorable PDA, which gave us major relationship fomo, they dished on what they hope will be the next chapter of their lives. “We think we will try and have kids in two years,” Ashley told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jared and I always say we need to stay in LA at least five years, 10 being the max. He’s an east coast lover. I don’t think he’ll be content if we don’t move back over there. So, around that time we’ll start contemplating,” Ashley continued.

“I would agree. I’ve always said I’d rather be on the west coast with Ashley than on the east coast without her,” Jared chimed in. “At some point though, I would love to see myself back on the east coast,” Jared continued. “He likes a suburban feel,” Ashley said while lovingly gazing into Jared’s eyes. For those of you who don’t know, Jared popped the question to Ashley on June 17 in Mexico while they were filming Bachelor In Paradise. The engagement came after just a few months of dating but at least three years of friendship. Because of their solid foundation, Jared and Ashley’s bond is as strong as ever.

“I feel that expression you love each more everyday– I’ve always been like ‘oh, but do you really?’ and now with Jared I really do feel like that. I look back on times back in April or March, and I think ‘Oh, I loved him then,’ but I love him SO much more now,” Ashley recounted. While they’ve yet to set a date, it’s safe to say these two are in it for the long haul.