Did Amy Schumer Just Announce She’s Pregnant On Insta? See The Cryptic Pic That Has Fans Convinced

Fans are freaking out over a new photo of Amy Schumer, and think she may be pregnant! See the evidence that has fans going wild!

Favorite funny girl Amy Schumer, 37, may be pregnant, according to fans who are flooding her Instagram with ‘Congratulations!’ The comedienne posted a photo of herself, standing on a grassy area overlooking water, in a red loose shirt and a tight red skirt, with her hands on the hem of the shirt, looking as though she’s cradling her stomach. The second image in the carousel was an adorable picture of she and her husband, Chris Fischer, who lovingly reached his arm around her as she giggles. Amy captioned the photo, “@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up,” which some clearly assumed meant that she and Chris had a bun in the oven.

“Congratulations! Being a mommy is the best gift ever!” one fan commented. “I know I don’t really know you, but I am so genuinely happy for you and this love filled life you’re living. Thank you for being real and standing up for important issues. You’re not going to be a regular mom, you’re gonna be a cool mom (said in Amy Poehler voice) congrats to you and your husband!!” another thoughtfully wrote. But, the thing is… the person Amy tagged in the caption that she was “cooking something up” with is Leesa Evans — who is Amy’s stylist, not her husband. Awkward.

@leesaevansstyle and i are cookin somethin Up A post shared by @ amyschumer on Jul 12, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

Fans continued to send their congrats, without looking much further than the photo, where Amy does stand in a position where she could be introducing a tiny bump to the Insta world… or she could just be showing a design collab she and her stylist have been working on. One fan even offered to be Amy’s doula, if she was actually expecting. Nice offer, but we’re going to wait to hear from Amy on this one.

HollywoodLife.com has reach out to Amy’s representatives for this story.